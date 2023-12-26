Analyzing Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grenke and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grenke N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grenke and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grenke 0 0 2 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Grenke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grenke and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grenke N/A N/A N/A 4.09 8.56 LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.12 -$29.24 million ($2.59) -0.26

Grenke has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grenke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grenke beats LM Funding America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products. It also provides banking products and services, such as fixed deposits to private and business customers through its website; financing services to business start-ups, as well as development loans to SMEs and self-employed professionals; and small-ticket factoring services. The company was formerly known as GrenkeLeasing AG and changed its name to Grenke AG in May 2016. Grenke AG was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Baden-Baden, Germany.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

