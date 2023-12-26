Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE AND traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.76 and a 52-week high of C$53.00. The stock has a market cap of C$783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$156.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7572944 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.40, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $2,285,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

