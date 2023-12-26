Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.48 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $313.40 million and $30.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.00 or 1.00023101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012312 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010564 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00173939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003677 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03081999 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $30,846,174.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

