Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Midstream worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

