Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces None Dividend of $0.13

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock remained flat at $16.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 254,813 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,018,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,404,000 after acquiring an additional 451,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

