Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Announces None Dividend of $0.13

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 115.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Apple Hospitality REIT stock remained flat at $16.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
