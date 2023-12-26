Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $91,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

