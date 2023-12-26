Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 166,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 742,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $614.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 71.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $1,171,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.