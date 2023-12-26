ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.84

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 97258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

