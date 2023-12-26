ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,655,333 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Roblox worth $346,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 413,918 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,093 shares of company stock worth $7,387,069. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 3,100,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,773,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

