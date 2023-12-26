ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,257 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Twist Bioscience worth $137,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.9 %

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 156,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,239. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

