ARK Investment Management LLC Has $237.37 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,896 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises approximately 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of PagerDuty worth $237,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

PD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 132,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,173. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

