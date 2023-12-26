ARK Investment Management LLC Has $417.44 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 3.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Twilio worth $417,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 0.4 %

TWLO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. 335,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.