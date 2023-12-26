ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518,479 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 5.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Roku worth $736,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,885. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

