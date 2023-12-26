ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 234,700 shares during the period. Veracyte accounts for about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.44% of Veracyte worth $169,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Trading Up 1.8 %

VCYT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 63,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.