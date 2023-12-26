ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 120,089 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,089 shares during the period. 10x Genomics comprises 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.55% of 10x Genomics worth $123,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 10x Genomics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 10x Genomics by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866 in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 48,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

