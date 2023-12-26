ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,518,317 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603,564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,518,317 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 6.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.47% of Coinbase Global worth $796,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,146,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,364 shares of company stock valued at $74,261,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.13. 4,535,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

