ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.13

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 34412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

