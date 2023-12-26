Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 410,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,888. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

