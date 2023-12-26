Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,103. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.