Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 337 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,815. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

