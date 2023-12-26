Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 10.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.77% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $205,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.