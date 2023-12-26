Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.95 and its 200 day moving average is $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

