ATB Capital Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$44.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.39.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.79. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$17.05 and a twelve month high of C$34.30. The firm has a market cap of C$751.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of C$194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.36 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4674086 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

