ATB Capital Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.73 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,098.56. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Insiders have bought 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

