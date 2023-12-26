ATB Capital Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$5.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$409.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.89. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3577107 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$746,675.00. Company insiders own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

