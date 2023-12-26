Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,388,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,576,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $204.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

