Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 66,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,795. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

