Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.61. 225,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

