Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.44. 988,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,010. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

