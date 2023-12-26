Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,082. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

