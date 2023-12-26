Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 567,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 531,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,294. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.