Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$23.38 million for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.