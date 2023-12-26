Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.26

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.26 and last traded at $110.11, with a volume of 12139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

