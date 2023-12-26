Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 508,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 618,272 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

