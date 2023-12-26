Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average of $236.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

