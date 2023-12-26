AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

