Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,523 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.32.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.