Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.