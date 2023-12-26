Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

TXN opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

