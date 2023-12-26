Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

