Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

