AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Plans Dividend of $4.27 (NASDAQ:NVDS)

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 4.2717 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $210.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

