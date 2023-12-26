AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Dividend of $3.26 (NASDAQ:SARK)

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.2644 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SARK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.92. 1,621,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Institutional Trading of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

