AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) to Issue Dividend of $3.73 on December 29th

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.7319 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLQ traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.24. 2,740,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,604. AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17.

About AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

