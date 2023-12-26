B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 247,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 576,013 shares.The stock last traded at $19.33 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Separately, StockNews.com cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.31%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,913,350.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

