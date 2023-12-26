Baby Doge Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.46 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $223.12 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,128,884.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

