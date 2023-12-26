BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 16th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
BancFirst Stock Performance
Shares of BANF opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
