BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 16th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after buying an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

