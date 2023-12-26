Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

