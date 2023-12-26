Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$28.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

Several research firms recently commented on ABX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ABX stock opened at C$24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.09. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4088785 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,438.09. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

