Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.68 and last traded at 0.68. Approximately 444,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,368,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.64.

The company has a market cap of $490.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 16.45 million for the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

